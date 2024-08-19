Triple H On Strategy To Offer Content for ‘All Ages’ in WWE

In an interview with Full Press Wrestling (via Fightful), Triple H spoke about WWE offering content for all ages of wrestling fans and how tricky it is to offer something for everyone.

He said: “The tricky part about what we do is you’ve got to have something for the 60 year old, you’ve gotta have something for the 40 year old, you’ve gotta have something for the 30 [year old], 20 [year old], and you gotta have something for the 10 and 6 year old. You’ve gotta have a little bit of something for everybody. The characters, the storylines. You never want to age yourself out, you don’t want to shoot yourself [in the foot by being] too kiddy because even the kids won’t like it then right, they don’t want somebody pandering to them. You’ve got to have something that crosses everything and it’s the trick of what we do, a little something for everyone.”