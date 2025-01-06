Triple H Talks Keeping WWE Raw Family-Friendly With Move To Netflix

Triple H did an interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast (per Fightful) to discuss all things WWE Raw on Netflix.

During it, Triple H spoke about how WWE Raw will remain family-friendly.

“This will be family-friendly programming, just like it’s always been. PG programming. The whole, ‘I need somebody to swear in a movie to make the movie good,’ I get it, there are certain genres of things that need that. All of that is given way more importance. It’s a rating and brand that makes you feel a certain way, so people get excited about that. We want to be very conscious about making this where you’re not on there watching with your kid and being like, ‘I shouldn’t be exposing him to this.’ Are we going to push the envelope here and there? Sure, but nothing that is going to turn you off as a viewer.”