– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared on last night’s Raw in Calgary, and WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H graciously thanked the all-time wrestling legend for his appearance. He wrote on his social media last night, “Calgary is and always will be Hart Country. Thanks for stopping by #WWERaw, @BretHart.” Triple H also shared a video showing him thanking Hart and sharing an embrace with the wrestling legend. You can view that clip below:

