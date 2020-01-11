Triple H Wants To Expose NXT UK Talent To A Larger Audience

In an interview with The Mirror, Triple H spoke about NXT UK getting a TV deal through BT Sport and wanting to expose the talent on the roster to a larger audience. Here are highlights:

On the NXT UK TV deal: “Being able to give a showcase to a brand that is exceptional. The talent, when you go down the talent roster of NXT UK, of what is there now, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Walter, Jordan Devlin, Gallus – that whole group – Dave Mastiff, Eddie Dennis, Ilja Dragunov, Imperium, I could go on and on… I’m missing people that are massively talented, you look at the women, Piper Nivin, Kay Lee Ray, Toni Storm… the roster is deep, the talent are incredible. NXT UK is a phenomenal in-ring product and a great show, so I’m excited to showcase that to the world. I’m excited to showcase those extraordinary talents to a larger audience, to expose them to the UK, to expose them all around the world actually. And I don’t want to stop there with it, I would like that brand to be a worldwide, world known brand and grow all of this. There’s room for all of it and then to be able to replicate that in other places as well is the long term goal.”

On if there will be more NXT UK Takeovers this year: “We absolutely will. As you can imagine, trying to put together a WWE calendar, with closing in on 600 live events all over the globe, is a difficult process and it’s a puzzle. And if one thing changes it moves bits and pieces around and you don’t want to be running shows that step on each other. So it’s a bit of a puzzle. There absolutely are plans for more NXT UK TakeOvers this year. As you see even just now, this weekend we’re heading to Blackpool for another massive event there and then a few weeks from that, the NXT UK talent will be over here in Houston, Texas for Worlds Collide, where Imperium will face off with The Undisputed ERA.”

On Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin: “Just about everything about it! Jordan Devlin, I’ve sung his praises on these calls before, I think he’s a phenomenal in-ring talent, that is just scraping the surface of where he’s going to end up being. You look at Tyler Bate, the youngest champion in WWE history. He became WWE UK champion at 19. When you look back at his body of work, I feel like Tyler Bate I watched him grow up from being like a boy into a man, in a very short period of time in NXT UK. The body of work he’s had just in that short period of time is incredible. The match he had with Walter last year [at NXT TakeOver: Cardiff] you can make the argument it was one of the best matches I saw all year. When you get into match of the year voting, one wins but there are so many it really comes down to personal choice.”