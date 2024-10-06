– During the post-show press conference for tonight’s WWE Bad Blood, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed WWE Raw’s coming move to two hours starting October 7 on USA Network. He also noted that he doesn’t know yet what the length of Raw will be when the show moves to Netflix early next year. Below are some highlights from the presser:

Triple H on the length for Monday Night Raw when it moves to Netflix: “When I find that out, I will let you know. Raw goes down to two hours [On Oct. 7 on USA]. What does that do for us? It’s an hour less show. We found ourselves in thsi wild spot. If you had asked me a few years ago, three hours was just — the difference between two and three is like night and day. I can’t even express to you how much differen tthat is. Now, we are this place where we are doing three hour shows, and it will drop to two.”

On looking at things differently for Raw at two hours: “It’s a different way of looking at it that’s just different. It’s a little bit less stress. It’s less but I think sometimes less is more. I think that’s going to be a really good thing.”

On how WWE is still working through the logistics of Raw on Netflix: “When we get to Netflix, we are still working through all of that. I think the truth is, you guys will have to watch and see. I will wait and see, but we will deal with it. The truth is, no matter what the length of time is, it’s about putting out the best product we can, telling the best possible stories we can. At the end of the day, this is what it’s all about. Telling stories. Sometimes in our business, we get so caught up into our three-hour, one-hour…the movie is the movie. When the movie is over, it was either good, or it was not good, or too long, or too short. Whatever it is. But we are just making a movie every week, twice a week, to three times a week, actually, with more to come. We approach it in that matter. Let’s write the best stories and then figure out how to jam it into whatever timeslot we have available.”

WWE Raw will continue airing on USA Network, with a two-hour length, throughout the rest of 2024. The show then moves to Netflix starting in January 2025.

