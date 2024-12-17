– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus discussed their iconic main event match on WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Trish Stratus on how she and Lita weren’t told their match would headline Raw: “As females there was no like ‘Hey, one day we’re gonna lead towards this,’ absolutely not. I don’t even think they would’ve thought (…) I think it was in the moment; I think the feud was — everything sort of was in the right place, right time thing.”

Lita on her mentality at the time: “I had built up this mentality of don’t get excited, it’s not gonna happen. Something’s going to change, you know.” Stratus then shared Lita’s sentiment, noting how often similar things got scrapped for them. “A lot of it, we did think it was a rib.”

Stratus on the backstage kiss not being their idea: “Not that I wouldn’t kiss (…) I just didn’t — I didn’t think we needed a kiss to start — kick this main event match off.”