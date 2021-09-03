Trish Stratus & More To Be Honored at 2022 Thesz/Tragos Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

The Lou Thesz/George Tragos Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has revealed Trish Stratus & more as the first honorees for its 2022 weekend. The organization announced (per PWInsider that Stratus, Jim Ross, and Mike Rotunda are the first honorees for the weekend, which runs July 22nd and 23rd in Waterloo, Iowa.

Trish Stratus will receive the Lou Thesz Award, which she was initially set to recent in 2020 before the pandemic shut everything down. Jim Ross will be the the second-ever recipient of the Gordon Solie Award for excellence in professional wrestling broadcast. And finally, Rotunda will be inducted into the Tragos/Thesz Hall of Fame.