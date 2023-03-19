Trish Stratus on How She Only Comes Back to WWE If It’s Fun

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed her upcoming WrestleMania 39 match, where she will team with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. Below are some highlights:

Stratus on always making the most of her air time: “If I had two minutes, I wanted to make it the best two minutes I had. I never knew I wanted to be a wrestler when I was growing up. Michael Hayes met me when I was in the fitness business, and he said, “You could be a wrestler.” I was a bikini model, but I knew I could speak, too. I loved the crossover from the “I want puppies” chants to fans wanting to see us wrestle. Then we got the visibility for wrestling, and that’s when I decided that I wanted to be the representation and voice of it.”

On losing her singles match with Lita at WrestleMania 21: “We were so disappointed to lose that singles match. We’d been working toward that WrestleMania. I was driven to reach a new point in my wrestling, and I geared up for that moment. Who would have thought we’d have this match now? We’ve mostly been rivals, so it’s cool that we’re teamed up. We’ve been best friends since the very beginning. I feel so honored and blessed that I can do this with my very best friend. My ring is set up in Toronto, so I’ll be ready for WrestleMania.”

Trish Stratus on what motivates her to return after her last match in 2019: “I’ll only come back if it’s fun. I’m taking time away from my businesses and my babies. I love passing the torch and passing on my knowledge. It’s the little things that make a superstar. Was I the greatest wrestler? I don’t know, but I knew how to make people take notice. I loved that about working with Charlotte. When you hear Sasha Banks or Charlotte or Nattie [Natalya Neidhart] talk about our influence, that makes me go, ‘Oh s—. I want to keep doing this, and now with them.'”