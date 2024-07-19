Trish Stratus Recalls Originally Signing With WWE, Getting An Assist From Terry Taylor

Trish Stratus recently looked back on her initial signing with WWE and how Terry Taylor helped her out. Stratus joined the company in 2000 after a career as a fitness model, and she spoke on Inside the Ropes about how she didn’t hear from WWE for a while after sending a promotional package in. She noted that Taylor, who was at WCW at the time, was also interested in her and that helped lead to her eventual signing.

“I was a little discouraged but, ‘Okay hold on, let’s see if they do call, let me prepare the best possible package,'” Stratus said (per Wrestling Inc). “And so during that time I found out where Edge trained and I started wrestling.”

She continued, “Terry Taylor took my little promotional kit, put it on Jim Ross’s desk and said this is Trish Stratus, if you don’t want her, we’ll take her … when I sat down with Jim Ross, I remember one of the questions he said ‘you know it’s a very physical business,’ and I said yeah well I’ve been training for the last couple months and he was surprised to hear that because obviously I had no background in wrestling and I think that really kind of sent a little check mark on the interview.”

Stratus had a six-year initial run with WWE and was a major part of the company’s storylines during her time there. She joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.