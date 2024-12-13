Trish Stratus Says Match With Lita Was Planned For WrestleMania 21

Trish Stratus says that her feud with Lita in 2005 was intended to lead into a match at WrestleMania 21. The two were feuding in late 2024 into early 2025, but Lita suffered an ACL injury during their match at New Year’s Revolution. Stratus and Lita spoke with DS Shin of Ring The Belle and was asked about the rumors that the feud was supposed to lead to a ladder match at WrestleMania.

“I’m not believing that we’re going to be in the main event that day, I for sure am not believing that there was any validity to the rumor,” Lita said (per Fightful). “But that would have made sense with me being involved in the TLC matches.”

Trish then said, “The WrestleMania match is what we were working towards. WrestleMania season began in January, we were working towards a WrestleMania match.”

Stratus instead defended the WWE Women’s Championship against Christy Hemme at WrestleMania 21.