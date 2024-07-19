wrestling / News
Tubi Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Pro Wrestling Program
July 19, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that free FOX streaming service Tubi is said to be interested in acquiring pro wrestling to add to its content. The service wants to invest in a wrestling product, although details are unknown. The service is looking to create something new instead of work with an active company.
Tubi previously tried to bring MLW to the service in 2021, before that fell apart. MLW claimed that Stephanie McMahon pressured a Tubi executive to keep MLW from getting Tuesday nights, which ended the deal. They sued WWE and the lawsuit was later settled.
