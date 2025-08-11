Tully Blanchard Believes the Four Horseman Would Have Worked In Any Company

Tully Blanchard doesn’t think the Four Horseman would have needed to be in the NWA to have been a success. Blanchard was part of the iconic stable’s most famous teams and on the latest episode of his TullyVision podcast for AdFreeShows, Blanchard was asked if the Four Horseman would have worked as a group within WWE. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On if the group would have worked in WWE: “I think the Horsemen would have worked well wherever they were, and we would have been great with J.J. We would have been great with Bobby. They were the two greatest managers of all time. For the people that we were, it would have worked period, because the performance level, and we knew what to do and how to do it at all the levels, with all the opponents in singles or in tag matches.”

On the notion of Barry Windham potentially having rejoined the group if they went to WWE: “The thing about it, the power of what the Four Horsemen were, is we were all stars in our own right. Flair was the World Champion. He didn’t need to be in the horseman. Barry was probably the best performer. He was 6’5, 280 pounds, and handsome, and oh my gosh, could do anything in the ring. Arn and I were arguably as good a tag team as has ever been in wrestling. Then you just put the collaboration of us together. I mean, it worked, whether you called the Horsemen or not.”

On rumors that Flair was going to join WWE in the 1980s: “No, but I will tell you, one TV show when Dusty was with the WWF, Arn and I were with the WWF. Barry Windham came back to the WWF, and we were the only ones sitting around the monitor. Vince was there, he looked at the group of us and said, ‘Am I safe?’ That was a real laughing moment.”