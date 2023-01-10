Tully Blanchard Is Not With AEW & ROH Anymore, Says His Career is Probably Over

Tully Blanchard has confirmed that he is no longer with AEW or ROH, noting that his wrestling career is “probably over.” Blancbard was part of AEW from 2019 through March of 2022, when he jumped to ROH and formed Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Gates of Agony and Brian Cage in his stable of clients. However, that group was taken over by Prince Nana as the reformed Embassy, and in an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Blanchard has confirmed he is done with the companies. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below, per Fightful:

On his current status: “I’m no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof. That sounded pretty legal, didn’t it? I would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows and things like we did in Nashville. I don’t know how many retirement matches, last matches, (Ric) Flair can have.”

On if his contract expired: “No, it was a little more complex than that, but my contract is up and I’m gone.”

On his final match taking place in AEW: “I personally, would prefer my last match, unfortunately AEW talked me into one, but before that, most of my matches, I think I only wrestled six or seven times after my full-time career, and people’s memories are of me, me and Arn, me and the Horsemen and back in those days when I could actually do it. I can’t do it anymore.”