Tully Blanchard Reveals New Tag Clients At ROH Supercard of Honor (Clips)
Tully Blanchard has bounced back from being fired by FTR and debuted new tag clients at ROH Supercard of Honor. At Friday night’s show, Blanchard came out during the Zero Hour pre-show and revealed his new team in Kaun & Toa Liona, the Gates of Agony. The two defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad during the pre-show.
You can see some clips below. Blanchard is also set to reveal his new singles client tonight at the PPV, who will face Ninja Mack.
@ToaLiona is a beast!


Let them know @thekaun

Samoan Spike from @ToaLiona!
It's all over!


