Tully Blanchard Explains Why He Doesn’t Watch Wrestling Now

Tully Blanchard doesn’t pay much attention to the current wrestling product, and he recently explained why. The Four Horsemen member weighed in on the topic the latest episode of on his AdFreeShows podcast TullyVision, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On why he doesn’t watch wrestling anymore: “It is maybe a little bit of my ego; you just see a lot of people that have less talent making a lot more money. They’re in the right place at the right time but they’re living on the foundation that we built and don’t even know it.”

On being happy for the talent: “I’m thrilled that they make money. I’m thrilled that Tessa is being successful and you know, maybe one of these days we’ll have her Zoom in on TullyVision. Most everybody from (the past) was very careful. I could promise you I would not be taking dives off the top rope, cages, and the stuff that they do now. God bless ’em.”