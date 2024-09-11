Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling Postpones Show Due To Weather

Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling has announced that an upcoming event on Friday has been postponed due to weather. The announcement notes that there is a “high probability of rain.”

We are disappointed to have to postpone TCW Live on Thursday, September 12th due to the high probability of rain. We have been monitoring the weather for a week now and the 70% chance of rain in Athens on Thursday has remained unchanged.

WE ARE STILL excited to bring TCW Live to Buford, Georgia featuring AEW star Darby Allin on Friday, September 13th at the Tannery Row Ale House!

If you purchased advanced tickets to Thursday’s show you will receive a refund to the credit card you used at purchase within 7 business days. Please feel free to reach out with any questions!