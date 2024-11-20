wrestling / News
TV Title Bout, Athena Proving Ground Match Set for Tomorrow’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor confirmed several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Athena faces Leila Grey in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Brian Cage defends the ROH TV Championship against AR Fox. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Leila Grey
* ROH TV Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. AR Fox
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) to speak
* Shingo Takagi vs. Ariya Daivari
* Kevin Knight vs. Serpentico
NEVER Openweight Champion @takagi__shingo returns to Ring of Honor as he takes on @AriyaDaivari of the Premier Athletes!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/EWm6gc36NM
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 20, 2024
.@ARealFoxx has an opportunity at #ROH gold has he challenges 'The Machine' @briancagegmsi for the ROH World Television Championship!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/dBwZHQg2pg
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 20, 2024
#IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kevin Knight (@Jet2Flyy) makes his Ring of Honor debut as he takes on @KingSerpentico!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/Mj40eUjs3v
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 20, 2024
#ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG enters the PROVING GROUND as she takes on @Miss_LeilaGrey!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/GwizHx46FL
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 20, 2024