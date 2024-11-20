– Ring of Honor confirmed several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Athena faces Leila Grey in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Brian Cage defends the ROH TV Championship against AR Fox. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Leila Grey

* ROH TV Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. AR Fox

* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) to speak

* Shingo Takagi vs. Ariya Daivari

* Kevin Knight vs. Serpentico

NEVER Openweight Champion @takagi__shingo returns to Ring of Honor as he takes on @AriyaDaivari of the Premier Athletes! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/EWm6gc36NM — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 20, 2024

.@ARealFoxx has an opportunity at #ROH gold has he challenges 'The Machine' @briancagegmsi for the ROH World Television Championship! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/dBwZHQg2pg — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 20, 2024

#IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kevin Knight (@Jet2Flyy) makes his Ring of Honor debut as he takes on @KingSerpentico! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/Mj40eUjs3v — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 20, 2024