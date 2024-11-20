wrestling / News

TV Title Bout, Athena Proving Ground Match Set for Tomorrow’s ROH HonorClub TV

November 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV - Athena vs Leila Grey Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor confirmed several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Athena faces Leila Grey in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Brian Cage defends the ROH TV Championship against AR Fox. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Leila Grey
* ROH TV Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. AR Fox
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) to speak
* Shingo Takagi vs. Ariya Daivari
* Kevin Knight vs. Serpentico

