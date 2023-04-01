wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

During today’s Stand and Deliver PPV, WWE announced two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. They include the following:

* Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
* Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading