wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s Stand and Deliver PPV, WWE announced two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. They include the following:
* Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
* Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones
Set for the 4/4/23 episode of #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/j2se2CGsCV
— Robert DeFelice | Fightful, WrestleZone (@dudefelice) April 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Goldberg Being ‘Interesting for AEW,’ Says It Won’t Happen in ROH
- Gisele Shaw Says Rick Steiner Threw Transphobic Comments At Her At WrestleCon This Weekend
- Tony Khan Gives Update On Dante Martin After ROH Supercard of Honor Injury
- Details On How WWE Officials Feel About Dominik Mysterio Headed Into Wrestlemania