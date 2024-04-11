Two More Matches Added To United Japan Pro Wrestling’s All Together Event

NJPW has announced two more matches for United Japan Pro Wrestling’s ‘All Together’ event. UJPW is a joint effort that also includes NOAH, DDT, Dragon Gate, BJPW, and STARDOM. The event takes place on May 6 at the Nippon Budokan. The matches include Kosei Fujita vs Kenoh and SANADA & KAI vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Chris Brookes. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Naomichi Marufuji & Sanshiro Takagi vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita)

* Shota Umino, Kaito Kiyomiya & Yuki Ueno vs. Yuya Uemura Konosuke Takeshita & Shun Skywalker

* Daisuke Sekimoto & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & Masa Kiyamiya

* SANADA & KAI vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Chris Brookes

* Kosei Fujita vs. Kenoh