Two More Title Bouts Added to This Week’s ROH TV

August 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV - Atlantis Jr TV Title Bout Image Credit: ROH

– ROH has added more bouts to tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV, including Atlantis Jr. defending his Television Title against Robbie Eagles. Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erichs also defend their World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Cage of Agony. Here’s the updated lineup:

ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Johnny TV
* ROH TV Championship Match: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (c) vs. Cage of Agony
* ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground Match: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Action Andretti
* Viva Van vs. Harley Cameron
* Ariya Daivari vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Blake Christian vs. Lio Rush
* Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico

