Two More WWE Hall of Famers Spotted Backstage At Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Edge and The Undertaker were spotted backstage at Summerslam in Nashville.

The Undertaker was already in the city for his ‘1 Deadman Show’.

Edge, meanwhile was previously planned to appear at RAW this past Monday with Beth Phoenix, but that ended up not happening. It’s unknown if he will appear on tonight’s show, but he was originally planned for the event.

As previously noted, Sharmell is also backstage.