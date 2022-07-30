wrestling / News
Two More WWE Hall of Famers Spotted Backstage At Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Edge and The Undertaker were spotted backstage at Summerslam in Nashville.
The Undertaker was already in the city for his ‘1 Deadman Show’.
Edge, meanwhile was previously planned to appear at RAW this past Monday with Beth Phoenix, but that ended up not happening. It’s unknown if he will appear on tonight’s show, but he was originally planned for the event.
As previously noted, Sharmell is also backstage.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role
- Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
- CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri