Two New Competitors Set For 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament
June 5, 2024
The second non-annual Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament has two new competitors set. Cole Radrick announced on Wednesday that Hunter Drake and Dylan Cole have joined the previously-announced Rachel Armstrong in the tournament, as you can see below.
The event takes place on August 23 in Spencer, Indiana and will be a 16 competitor, three-round tournament.
🚨THE SMITTY ENTRANT #3!🚨
Joining Rachel Armstrong & Dylan Cole in the Smitty is one of the best talents in the south regardless of age. A Carnie. A dude who can and will do whatever it takes to win it all.
HUNTER DRAKE is Entrant #3 in the 2024 Smitty!
TICKETS: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iT7xGCig0l
— raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) June 5, 2024
