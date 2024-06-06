wrestling / News

Two New Competitors Set For 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament 2024 Image Credit: Cole Radrick

The second non-annual Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament has two new competitors set. Cole Radrick announced on Wednesday that Hunter Drake and Dylan Cole have joined the previously-announced Rachel Armstrong in the tournament, as you can see below.

The event takes place on August 23 in Spencer, Indiana and will be a 16 competitor, three-round tournament.

