Tyler Bate Returns To Ring On WWE Raw
Tyler Bate is back on WWE TV, making his return on this week’s WWE Raw. Bate returned from injury to join his New Catch Republic partner Pete Dunne in a bout against The New Day on Monday’s show. Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston came out with the win, with Woods pinning Dunne after his top rope stomp.
Bate was competing in his first match since he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a bout in NXT back in July of 2024.
The New Day gets their match right now on #WWERaw against the returning NEW CATCH REPUBLIC! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/vD3CajhW9G
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2025
big strong boi 💪#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/r9n4ppBmiD
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2025
