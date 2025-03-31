wrestling / News

Tyler Bate Returns To Ring On WWE Raw

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyler Bate Pete Dunne New Catch Republic WWE Raw 3-31-25 Image Credit: WWE

Tyler Bate is back on WWE TV, making his return on this week’s WWE Raw. Bate returned from injury to join his New Catch Republic partner Pete Dunne in a bout against The New Day on Monday’s show. Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston came out with the win, with Woods pinning Dunne after his top rope stomp.

Bate was competing in his first match since he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a bout in NXT back in July of 2024.

