Various News: Tyler Breeze and Tye Dillinger Open Wrestling School, Highlight Videos From NXT and NXT UK, Three Rare Andre the Giant Matches Added To Hidden Gems

– Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) has announced on Instagram that he and Tyler Breeze have opened their own wrestling school. He wrote:

– WWE has released highlight clips from last night’s episodes of NXT UK and NXT:

– WWE has added three rare Andre the Giant matches to their Hidden Gems section on the WWE Network. Here are details:

TO SLAM A GIANT

NOVEMBER 02, 1980

Andre the Giant looks to become the recipient of five thousand dollars as he faces Jerry Blackwell in this Bodyslam Challenge Match.

DEFYING THE ODDS

NOVEMBER 07, 1982

Andre the Giant teams with Hulk Hogan to face Bobby Heenan, Nick Bockwinkel, Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum in this Handicap Match.

THE BATTLE OF THE GIANTS

JULY 20, 1984

Andre the Giant goes one-on-one with long time rival Big John Studd from the legendary Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis.