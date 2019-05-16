wrestling / News
Various News: Tyler Breeze and Tye Dillinger Open Wrestling School, Highlight Videos From NXT and NXT UK, Three Rare Andre the Giant Matches Added To Hidden Gems
– Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) has announced on Instagram that he and Tyler Breeze have opened their own wrestling school. He wrote:
🔥BREAKING🔥 @mmmgorgeous and Myself are VERY happy to announce that we will be opening a wrestling school in Apopka, Florida! Our FIRST 8 week training class will begin July 1st, 2019!! NOW accepting applications and questions at: [email protected] *Further details coming soon!!
– WWE has released highlight clips from last night’s episodes of NXT UK and NXT:
– WWE has added three rare Andre the Giant matches to their Hidden Gems section on the WWE Network. Here are details:
TO SLAM A GIANT
NOVEMBER 02, 1980
Andre the Giant looks to become the recipient of five thousand dollars as he faces Jerry Blackwell in this Bodyslam Challenge Match.
DEFYING THE ODDS
NOVEMBER 07, 1982
Andre the Giant teams with Hulk Hogan to face Bobby Heenan, Nick Bockwinkel, Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum in this Handicap Match.
THE BATTLE OF THE GIANTS
JULY 20, 1984
Andre the Giant goes one-on-one with long time rival Big John Studd from the legendary Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis.
