Tyler Breeze Reportedly Attended AEW Worlds End

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstars AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) and Tom Pestock (aka Baron Corbin) were backstage at last night’s AEW Worlds event. Fightful Select has an update regarding another former WWE name who was at the event.

Per the report, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was also in attendance at the event. Breeze, who last wrestled in September, was reportedly visiting friends who live in the area. Breeze was previously let go from WWE in June 2021. He took a hiatus from the ring before returning in July 2023 through September of this year.

Fightful notes that Tyler Breeze has been “very successful outside of wrestling” according to sources they’ve spoken to, and he only wrestles now when he wants to.