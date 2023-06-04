Tyrus And Chris Adonis Are Optimistic Going Into NWA’s Crockett Cup

Speaking recently in a joint interview with WrestleZone, both Tyrus and Chris Adonis expressed confidence as they are preparing to team up for the upcoming NWA Crockett Cup (per Fightful). Tyrus admitted that having only acted as a team once before means the pair will have some learning to do, but both men cited their extensive personal history as providing a leg up to working in the ring together. You can find some highlights and watch the full interview below.

Tyrus on the duo’s current standing: “A little bit of luck and timing is everything. Chemistry wins championships, and I guess that’s going to be our biggest challenge at the [Crockett] Cup. We’ve only tagged one time, so obviously we have to deal with that but [we are] arguably the two most dominant men in NWA right now, so we should be able to figure it out. The good news is that personally, we’ve known each other for decades.”

Adonis on establishing a synergy in the ring: “Our strengths compliment each other as well, you know what I mean? Between [Tyrus] and myself, there’s not too much parody as far as our skills and whatnot. We’re going to be able to play off each other well. Yeah, we don’t have a lot of in-ring chemistry or matches together, but then again we’ve known each other for a long time.”