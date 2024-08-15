UFC Fighter Belal Muhammad Wants To Do a Tag Team With CM Punk

The UFC’s Belal Muhammad says he wants to have a tag team match alongside CM Punk. Muhammad recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and spoke about his friendship with Punk, noting that he was supposed to be at SummerSlam to see Punk’s match with Drew McIntyre. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his friendship with Punk: “That’s my brother. We used to train together in Roufusport Milwaukee. He’s a good friend, he’s from Chicago, and any time we’re together, we’ll hit the stairs together or something and get a good workout in. He’s truly a genuine, good person. Seeing him give me that shout-out on Raw, that was epic. He’s always wanted to see me succeed. I used to love Raw and I loved watching Punk. Then I got to know him, and he’s such a down-to-earth, good dude. He’s a friend and a brother.”

On wanting to do a tag team match with Punk: “I want to be a tag team with Punk. I was supposed to go to SummerSlam, but I went to Abu Dhabi for the UFC fight. I knew Punk was making his comeback, and I wanted to see it, and then I saw Jelly Roll in the ring, and I was thinking, ‘Hey, that could have been me!’”