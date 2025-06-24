UFC’s Michael Chandler Says He Spoke With Triple H About A WWE Contract

UFC star Michael Chandler has expressed interest in a move to WWE and stated he has spoken with Triple H about it. Chandler previously appeared on the February 19, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, where he called out Conor McGregor from the crowd.

In a new interview with The Schmo (per Fightful), Chandler confirmed his interest is serious. Here are the highlights:

On his talks with Triple H: “I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we’re trying to make that happen.”

On wanting to do something in WWE: “He knows I’m a fan of WWE and him and the brand. He’s obviously a fan of what I bring to the table from an entertainment standpoint, what I can do on the microphone. So it’s always fun conversations. Who knows if anything is ever going to happen? But he knows I want that door to be open, and I think he wants that door to be open too. I don’t know about it all, but WWE seems like a really cool transition, as well as just everything here. This is all about a bunch of high functioning individuals who have a platform, who love to continue to get after it. The brand and the platform keeps growing and impacting people is the most important thing. So whatever platform is best for me to do that, I’m gonna keep doing it.”