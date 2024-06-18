Uncle Howdy & Family Arrive At Last On WWE Raw

Uncle Howdy and his family have arrived at last, coming out past several broken bodies to appear live on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the arrival of Howdy’s group — including Howdy and real versions of Abby The Witch, Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, and Huskus The Pig — to close out Monday’s show.

You can see the segment below, which saw Abbey crawl out to the entrance after the lights went out and point to the backstage. The camera went into the back where the other Family members were waiting amid several downed people and blood smears. Among those seen were Chad Gable, who lay against a production truck with blood on his head as Uncle Howdy walked past.

The group collected at the entrance area, with Howdy saying, “We’re here!” before blowing out the lantern to close the show.

WWE has merchandise that seems to refer to the group as the “Wyatt Sicks.”