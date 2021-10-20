wrestling / News
Undertaker Does Public Appearance in Saudi Arabia, Introduces Pitbull At Concert
October 20, 2021 | Posted by
The Undertaker made a public appearance in Saudi Arabia the day before WWE Crown Jewel, introducing Pitbull for his concert there. The Dead Man made an appearance at Pitbull’s show in Riyadh on Wednesday to introduce the rapper, as you can see below.
Taker is not currently advertised to appear at WWE Crown Jewel and has been retired since Survivor Series last year. That said, should WWE want to have him appear he is in the area, at least as of today.
"The Undertaker introduces a Pitbull concert" was NOT on my bingo card this year https://t.co/mEzqkTJOh8
— Spencer Love (@SpennyLove) October 20, 2021
#موسم_الرياض ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/syeiS40P4f
— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn’t Let Her Make An Onlyfans Account
- Bruce Prichard On Original Concept For Buried Alive Match At WWE In Your House 11, Pitching Idea To Undertaker & Mankind
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction When WWE First Met With Sable, Sid Vicious’ Run With WWE
- MJF Is Keeping His Options Open For When His Contract Expires, Talks AEW & WWE’s Ratings Battle