Undertaker Does Public Appearance in Saudi Arabia, Introduces Pitbull At Concert

October 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker

The Undertaker made a public appearance in Saudi Arabia the day before WWE Crown Jewel, introducing Pitbull for his concert there. The Dead Man made an appearance at Pitbull’s show in Riyadh on Wednesday to introduce the rapper, as you can see below.

Taker is not currently advertised to appear at WWE Crown Jewel and has been retired since Survivor Series last year. That said, should WWE want to have him appear he is in the area, at least as of today.

The Undertaker, Jeremy Thomas

