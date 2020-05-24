The Undertaker on What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Asked If He Was Sure He Wanted To End The Streak, Explains His Concerns About It

In an interview with Pardon My Take, The Undertaker discussed how selfishly he wanted the streak to continue, and also discussed how he was a bit concerned about the streak ending and asked Vince McMahon if he was sure he wanted to go through with it, revealing what Vince’s response was. Highlights are below.

On if he wanted the streak to continue: “Yeah, on a personal level, of course. Selfishly, would I have liked to go 25-0, 26-0? Of course. That would have probably been the greatest record in all of wrestling, but business is business and you just gotta go with, sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. The most important thing out of that one, afterwards, I was concussed, so I didn’t even remember it, so I was more concerned about my head to stop hurting and being able to come out of the dark for a couple of weeks.”

On asking Vince McMahon if he was sure he wanted to go through with ending the streak: “I double checked with Vince, I said, ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do?’ He was like, ‘Mark, if it’s not him, who’s ever going to beat you?’ And I was just like, ‘Alright, it’s your call, if that’s what you want, then that’s what we’ll do.'”

On how he showed up to WrestleMania 30 thinking he was going to beat Brock Lesnar: “It had gone back and forth, I showed up that day thinking I was going over, and it changed the day of.”

On why he had concerns about ending the streak: “All I wanted to make sure was, he had thought it all through, because by that point, the streak was, whoever was the main event, and then there was the streak, those two things were the two kind of most important things of WrestleMania. If you weren’t in the main event, you definitely wanted to be against the Undertaker trying to break the streak. So once you broke it, you lose that aspect of WrestleMania, so I just wanted to make sure he was confident and that was the decision he felt comfortable with.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Pardon My Take with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.