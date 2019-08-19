WWE Announces The Undertaker for September MSG Smackdown

Following news that WWE is not happy with ticket sales for their upcoming September 9th and 10th RAW and Smackdown shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the company has announced that The Undertaker will appear on the September 10th Smackdown show.

The Undertaker to appear on SmackDown LIVE at Madison Square Garden for the first time ever on Sept. 10

The Undertaker will journey to SmackDown LIVE at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10 for the first time ever, beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Combination and individual event tickets for the back-to-back Raw and SmackDown LIVE shows are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see The Deadman rise again when the blue brand returns to “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”