United Wrestling Network Announces Lineup For Tomorrow’s Taping

The United Wrestling Network is holding a taping in Irvine, California tomorrow and the full card has been announced. The promotion announced the following for the show, which you can get tickets for here.

* UWN World Champion Danny Limelight vs. Kenny King

* UWN World TV Champion Zicky Dice vs. QT Marshall

* UWN World Tag Team Champions Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera vs. The Infantry

* Scorpio Sky vs. Ice Williams

* EJ Sparks vs. Bateman vs. Brandon Cutler vs. Jordan Oasis vs. Stunt Marshall vs. Main Event Daniels for the vacant UWN Heritage Championship

* 1st UWN World Women’s Champion will be crowned

* Bryce Saturn vs. Aaron Solo

* Levi Shapiro vs. Buddy Royal