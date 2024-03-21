Update On Afa Anao’i’s Back Surgery

A new report has an update on the plans for Afa Anao’i’s back surgery. As reported, Anoa’i was scheduled to undergo surgery to fix fractures in his back suffered by a recent fall, but that it was postponed due to the fact that he also was set to undergo a heart valve replacement surgery and doctors were figuring out whether to do that first.

PWInsider reports that the back surgery is now scheduled to take place on Friday.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Anao’i and his family.