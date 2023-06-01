wrestling / News
Update on Braun Strowman Following Injury Layoff
June 1, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, who is reportedly out of action with an unknown injury. According to PWInsider, Strowman was seen yesterday in Birmingham, Alabama. It was previously reported that it was believed that Strowman would have to undergo surgery.
