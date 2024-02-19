Update on El Hijo del Vikingo After Recent Injury

As previously reported, El Hijo del Vikingo suffered a leg injury during a match in Mexico last week. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on Vikingo’s condition after the incident.

Vikingo, whose knee buckled taking a tilt-a-whirl, reportedly suffered a meniscus injury that could require surgery. According to Meltzer, Vikingo’s knee was already in bad condition and needed surgery, and this latest incident would speed that decision up. If he has the surgery, he will be out of action for some time. This would mean he would have to vacate the AAA Mega Championship, making it the second time in a row a champion has done so. Kenny Omega previously vacated the title due to injury, which is how Vikingo won it.