Update on Jaxson Ryker After Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler’s Smackdown Return

A new report has some details on Jaxson Ryker’s status following the return of Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler to TV on this week’s Smackdown. As previously reported, Blake and Cutler appeared on tonight’s show to provide backup for King Corbin. Ryker, who was part of the Forgotten Sons, was not mentioned on the show.

According to Fightful Select, Ryker still has heat on him within the company and has not been brought in for WWE tapings in months. There was apparently a point during which Ryker wasn’t featured on internal roster sheets. One source told the site that Ryker “wasn’t worth the risk of bad publicity of being on TV” at the moment and said that officials for the main roster weren’t big on him, when he was called up.

There was never any heat on Blake and Cutler over the situation, and those the site spoke with in the company felt bad that they’d been caught in the whole situation.