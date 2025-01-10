A new report has an update on Maria Kanellis’ AEW contract status. Kanellis revealed back in October that her contract was up at the end of that month. Fightful Select reports that Kanellis and AEW agreed to a short contract extension that runs through January. The site notes that an announcement was intended to be made regarding the extension but never ended up happening.

Kanellis has worked as a manager in AEW and ROH, with the site noting that she had been open to helping out with creative involving the women’s division as well. She previously worked in that capacity for ROH during the Sinclair era.