Maria Kanellis Reveals Her AEW Contract Expires on October 31

– As previously noted, Maria Kanellis revealed that she was undergoing surgery for a mass found on her adrenal gland. She shared a health update earlier today on her Instagram account. She also revealed her current AEW contract will expire at the end of the month.

The caption reads, “Update!! Don’t know if it’s cancer. Dont know if it’s genetic. Don’t know if I will be working for AEW. I have zero answers but I have this stick and it will make my kids happy… @myrestlinghome #thyroid #adrenalglands #adrenalsupport #adrenalmass #endocrine”

Kanellis says in the video, “My contract with AEW is coming up October 31. I’ve reached out to them to find out whether or not they are going to be signing me, but I haven’t really heard anything yet — so of course that is weighing on me as well.” She added, “Today I’m going to work on some outdoor Halloween decorations, because the rest of it I can’t control right now. I can’t control AEW. I can’t control this surgery. But what I can do is make some wonderful memories for my kids.”

Maria Kanellis also wrote on her X account, “For those asking I will be accepting interviews about my time and treatment in @aew after October 31st. I will be able to start taking bookings 6 weeks after my surgery so starting the second week in December. [email protected]”

Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett previously debuted in AEW in October 2022. She’s also worked as a manager for Griff Garrison and Cole Carter in ROH.