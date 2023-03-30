Update On Don Callis Following Injury On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Don Callis was legitimately injured on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. While taking a bump off of a punch from Jon Moxley, Callis struck a lighting rig and was split open.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Callis was taken to the hospital after his fall and spent the night there. He did not suffer a concussion after hitting his head. He received a lot of stitches for what was said to be a “giant, deep gash.”