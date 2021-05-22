Update On FinJuice’s Status In Impact Wrestling, They Say They’ll Be Back Sooner Rather Than Later

This past Thursday on Impact Wrestling, FinJuice lost the Impact Tag Team titles to Violent by Design after Rhino cashed in his ‘Call Your Shot’ trophy and won with Joe Doering. Fightful Select reports that neither Juice Robinson nor Dave Finlay were at the most recent set of Impact tapings and are not a part of the company’s immediate creative plans.

However, Impact still has a positive working relationship with NJPW and more wrestlers are likely to show up at some point.

Meanwhile, Finlay and Robinson spoke with Impact after last Thursday and said they would be back eventually.

Finlay said: “What the hell is a Call Your Shot trophy? I’ve heard of a briefcase, didn’t know there was a trophy. We just put our heart and soul on the line to defend the tag team championships and then we lose them…like that.”

Robinson added: “That is what we wanted to do, that is what we wanted to do. We wanted to be the champions. We wanted to walk into every match against people who deserved it, and we wanted to defend them and win and continue and continue and continue. And now we can’t do that. And now we have to go back to Japan. Two steps forward, one step back. It’s not the first time that we’ve been knocked down. It’s not the first time that we’ve lost a match. It’s not the first time we’ve lost a title and it’s not the first time that we’ve held a title a lot shorter than we thought we should’ve. We’re going to Japan, we’re whooping ass, and we’re coming back here sooner rather than later and we’re picking up where we left off — well, besides before a couple of minutes ago but we’re picking up where we left off before we lost those damn belts.”