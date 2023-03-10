Update on John Cena’s Schedule Heading Into This Year’s Wrestlemania

PWInsider reports that the reason John Cena will be able to work Wrestlemania 39 this year is because his movie schedule actually lined up with him being back in the US. He just completed filming on Ricky Stanicky last weekend in Canada. He then stated shooting the movie Grand Death Lotto on Monday, just before appearing at that night’s RAW. He will continue to film that movie while making his appearances for WWE leading up to the show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also confirmed that Cena will be available for WWE TV over the next several weeks. Cena is scheduled to face Austin Theory for the US title at that event.