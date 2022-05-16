wrestling / News

Update On PCO After Injury Scare At Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that PCO had an injury scare at the Impact Wrestling TV taping over the weekend during a match with Vincent. It appeared that he landed on his shoulder, but he is reportedly okay. He has told people that he is “fine” and will not miss any of his bookings.

