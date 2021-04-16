Update On Possible Plans For AEW To Leave Daily’s Place In Jacksonville

It was reported last week that AEW rescheduled some dates for upcoming episodes of Dynamite. The episodes weren’t pushed back very far, as the June 30 show in Houston was moved to August 18 and the July 14th show in Milwaukee was pushed to August 25. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that while AEW has no specific plans to leave Daily’s Place in Jacksonville right now, they are tentatively booking dates for the late summer and fall.

There was speculation that All Out could be at the Sears Center in Chicago, but obviously this would depend on COVID-19 restrictions, how many people are vaccinated and if we ever get out of the pandemic.

It was noted that things will begin to change for AEW once they return to the road. There will be higher expenses for the company with weekly tapings (instead of every other week) and more travel. They also don’t have to pay rent for Daily’s Place. They are able to tape around 12 hours of footage at one time (although that was sixteen this past week). When they go back on tour, the most they could tape would be four hours (7-11 PM ET) because of a live crowd.

This would likely be one hour before and one hour after, and any taped footage would likely leak to the internet due to the nature of taping in front of a live audience. If this happens, AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation would probably be reduced to one hour each, although that is also hampered by the third hour on TNT that will begin at the end of the year.