Update On Rumors of AEW Roster Split, Changes To Be Made Soon

It has been rumored that AEW would soon announce a new show called Collision, which would include a sort of soft roster split for the company. This would let talents with poor working relationships to be separated so they can still work. However, Fightful Select reports that this is expected to be a hard roster split where everyone, except for the company’s champions, will be assigned to one of the two main shows. There will also be “additional exceptions” to the split “here and there.” So it will be very similar to the roster split in WWE.

It’s unknown how the split will take place, or if there will be a draft, but the plans is for a “firm” roster split with “rare” exceptions.

This is why names like Miro and Thunder Rosa, who had been absent, were brought back last week. They were told that it was timed to go with the pending announcement of Collision. The intent is for talent to benefit, particularly if they’ve been underused or haven’t been on TV for a while.

The current plan is to film AEW Rampage with Dynamite, and ROH with Collision.

Finally, it was noted that AEW is getting a “big cash infusion” for Collision. It’s unknown if the deal will include an extension of Dynamite, but that may be announced at today’s Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts, which are happening now. There is said to be some influence from WCW Nitro in the early graphics for the new show.