Update On Shane McMahon Following Injury At WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon’s injury in his WrestleMania 39 appearance is legit, according to a new report. As noted, McMahon came out as a surprise opponent for Miz on tonight’s show, but appeared to hurt his leg and Snoop Dogg stepped in to face Miz instead.

PWInsider reports that McMahon was taken out of the ring and helped to ringside while Snoop Dogg continued the segment with Maz, and was taken through the crowd to9 the back. He was walking with the support of others.

Fightful Select reports that McMahon’s injury is legitimate and that the Snoop and Miz situation was improvised. Jessika Carr got a lot of praise for helping guide the segment, and both Snoop Dogg and Miz were praised by talent backstage for their work covering.

Mick Foley took to Twitter to comment on the injury, writing:

“Wishing my good friend @shanemcmahon, the very best after what appeared to be a serious knee injury a few minutes ago at #WrestleMania Good thing @SnoopDogg was there to pick up the pieces with a couple of wicked right hands, and the best peoples elbow of all time!”