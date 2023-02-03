Update on Traditional PPV Buys and Google Search Interest For WWE Royal Rumble

As previously reported, the Royal Rumble was a huge success for WWE, with numbers up across the board from last year, including the live gate and Peacock viewership. It had the largest live gate in the event’s history ($7.7 million), with Peacock viewership up 52%, merchandise sales up 135% and sponsorship revenue up $200.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that traditional PPV buys were also up, with around 18,100. That is up 3.2% from last year’s Rumble, but down from last year’s Summerslam (18,600) and Wrestlemania (over 20,000).

Of those who bought the Royal Rumble, only 7.1% bought AEW Full Gear and only 25.5% bought Survivor Series. Of those who did buy Survivor Series, 67.5% bought the Rumble from the same cable or satellite provider.

Meanwhile, Google searches for the show were at 500,000, about the same as UFC 283.