Update on PPV Buys For This Year’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door
July 12, 2024
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the PPV buys for this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, two weeks after the PPV aired. The show is down 9.5% from Double or Nothing was at this same point in time. However, it is performing better than it did last week.
The show is between 120,000 to 127,000 buys, the same range as the first Forbidden Door two years ago, but down from last year. If it moves at the same pace as Double or Nothing, it would be over 130,000. Streaming numbers are similar to Dynasty, which would be above 120,000. Double or Nothing ended up being 23.8% higher than Dynasty, so it could end up as high as 145,000.
