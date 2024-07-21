Update On Skye Blue After AEW Collision Injury

Skye Blue was injured on last night’s AEW Collision, and she was back home in a new update posted online. As noted, Blue suffered an injury to her ankle in her match with Hikaru Shida on last night’s show, with Tony Khan saying she was being evaluated after the episode.

Skye’s boyfriend Kyle Fletcher posted to Twitter on Sunday, noting that she is home with her ankle and foot wrapped up.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Blue for a quick and full recovery.