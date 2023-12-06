Update On Tammy Sytch’s Legal Status & Lawsuits Following DUI Manslaughter Sentence

Tammy Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison last week in her DUI manslaughter case, and a new report has notes on her legal cases in other states. As reported, Sytch was sentenced on November 27th in her plea deal on the charges relating to the March 2022 car accident that killed 75 year-old Julian Lasseter. Sytch was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison on the charges.

PWInsider has a report looking at Sytch’s status on criminal cases elsewhere. Sytch has no outstanding charges against her in Pennsylvania, where she had a number of legal issues in past years, though she owes thousands of dollars in restitution to the state from those cases. It was ruled in July that Sytch would be able to pay her back but there have not been payments made in some time.

There are currently charges against Sytch pending in New Jersey, where the state had been waiting to see what happened with the Florida criminal charges that she was sentenced for before making a decision on whether to move ahead or not.

In regard to her civil lawsuits, as previously reported Sytch was among those dropped from the suit filed by Jane Olivova, who was a passenger in another car hit during the accident. Only Geico, which is Olivova’s insurance company, is named as a defendent there.

The lawsuit filed by the estate for Julian Lasseter is still currently active against Sytch and her fiance James Pente. However, no court hearings are currently set for that lawsuit.